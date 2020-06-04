Today's temperatures on the Balearic Islands. 04-06-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

On Thursday it was still a warm day but some rain did fall and it was some what windy.

Maximum Temperatures )

Ibiza, airport............................. 29.4 degrees Centigrade

Ibiza......................................... 29.4 degrees Centigrade

Porreres................................... 28.9 degrees Centigrade

Portocolom............................... 28.6 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Can Sion................... 28.1 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........ 10.1 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Son Torrella............... 11.7 degrees Centigrade

Ibiza, airport............................. 13.4 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc........................... 14.5 degrees Centigrade

Andratx..................................... 15.3 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 53 (km/h)

Capdepera....................................................... 50 (km/h)

Banyalbufar...................................................... 40 (km/h)

La Mola, Mahon............................................... 39 (km/h)

Campos, Salines Llevant.................................. 36 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 69 (km/h)

Capdepera....................................................... 68 (km/h)

Pollensa, port................................................... 60 (km/h)

Banyalbufar...................................................... 57 (km/h)

Palma, airport................................................... 57 (km/h)

Chubascos con tormentas afectando a diferentes puntos de #Baleares, puntualmente son intensos pero de corta duración. Acumulación máxima hasta el momento en la Colònia de Sant Pere (Mallorca) con 13,4 l/m2.https://t.co/5OLpylyOnF pic.twitter.com/jih0u76ynC — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 4, 2020

Rainfall (mm)

Arta-Colonia de Sant Pere........................................ 15.4

Ciutadella, Cala Galdana.......................................... 12.6

Escorca, Son Torrella............................................... 10.2

Escorca, Lluc.............................................................. 7.8

Ciutadella.................................................................... 6.8