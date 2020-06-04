Weather
All you need to know about the weather in Majorca
On Thursday it was still a warm day but some rain did fall and it was some what windy.
Aerop. Menorca 26
Cala Galdana 26
Portocolom 29
Porreres 29
Calvià 28
Aerop. Palma de M. 28
Sta. Maria 28
Binissalem 28
Pollença 27
Manacor 27
Artà 26
Andratx 24
Lluc 23
Eivissa 30
Maximum Temperatures )
Ibiza, airport............................. 29.4 degrees Centigrade
Ibiza......................................... 29.4 degrees Centigrade
Porreres................................... 28.9 degrees Centigrade
Portocolom............................... 28.6 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion................... 28.1 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........ 10.1 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Son Torrella............... 11.7 degrees Centigrade
Ibiza, airport............................. 13.4 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc........................... 14.5 degrees Centigrade
Andratx..................................... 15.3 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 53 (km/h)
Capdepera....................................................... 50 (km/h)
Banyalbufar...................................................... 40 (km/h)
La Mola, Mahon............................................... 39 (km/h)
Campos, Salines Llevant.................................. 36 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 69 (km/h)
Capdepera....................................................... 68 (km/h)
Pollensa, port................................................... 60 (km/h)
Banyalbufar...................................................... 57 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 57 (km/h)
Rainfall (mm)
Arta-Colonia de Sant Pere........................................ 15.4
Ciutadella, Cala Galdana.......................................... 12.6
Escorca, Son Torrella............................................... 10.2
Escorca, Lluc.............................................................. 7.8
Ciutadella.................................................................... 6.8
