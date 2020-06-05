Tourism
Spain to open to foreign tourism from July 1, govt spokeswoman says
Spain will start opening its borders to foreign tourists from July 1, government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero told a news conference on Friday, a day after a fellow minister said they would reopen in June.
On Thursday, Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said land borders would reopen from June 22, though her ministry later walked back on the statement, causing some confusion, as well as criticism in neighbouring Portugal.
More to follow.
