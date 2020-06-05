Rafa's birthday present arrives in Porto Cristo. 05-06-2020 Julián Aguirre

Rafa Nadal's new catamaran has arrived and the champion tennis player couldn’t be more thrilled.

Majorca's favourite son turned 34 on Wednesday and he already knew about the new 5-million-euro-delivery that rocked up at Club Nàutic in Porto Cristo on Friday.

Rafa knew it was coming but that didn't dull the excitement which was at an all time high as the 24 metre beauty arrived.

Comfort and luxury are the tag words that define Rafa Nadal's new toy which is bold and contemporary with classic stainless steel hatches, teak decks and subtle romantic lighting.

The stern platform is big enough to house a dinghy, numerous water toys and jet skis and the bow terrace is also spacious with plenty of room to relax and sunbathe or just lounge about.

It also has a huge flybridge with space for a whirlpool, a bar, comfortable chairs and luxurious sofas.

But the pièce de résistance is the master suite in the bow deck which faces the terrace, has a superb walk-in shower and dressing room and a massive skylight that drenches the entire space in pure Majorcan sunshine.

Congratulations Rafa!!

Happy Birthday from all of us at The Majorca Daily Bulletin!!