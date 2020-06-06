Transport restrictions relaxed in Phase 3. 22-07-2010 EFE

From Monday, passengers can use all seats on public and private urban and interurban buses and trains, but the level of occupancy must allow for social distancing, according to the relaxed restrictions published in the Official State Gazette, or BOE on Saturday by the Ministry of Health.

All seats on platforms can also be used, but with the necessary social distancing.

In private transport with up to nine seats, including the driver, all of the seats can be used as long as all the occupants live at the same address, otherwise, only two passengers are allowed per row of seats, to respect social distancing.

In public transport with up to nine seats, including the driver, only two people can travel in each row with the maximum possible distance between occupants, but if the passengers live together, three people can sit in each row.

A maximum of two people can travel in vehicles with only one row of seats available, such as heavy goods vehicle cabins, vans, or others and they must maintain the maximum distance possible.

Two people can travel on motorcycles, mopeds and L-category vehicles that have two one seat for the driver and another for a passenger.

The use of gloves is mandatory for passengers and drivers on motorcycles and mopeds intended for shared use.