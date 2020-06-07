Society
Hundreds take part in Palma anti-racism protest
The Palma protest against racism and in memory of George Floyd took place on Sunday evening. The protesters gathered in Plaça Olivar at 18.00. Police estimated the number to have been 800; another figure given was 1,000. 'Racism is a pandemic too", "black lives matter" were among the slogans on banners.
The protest was organised by the recently created Black African and Afro-descendant Community in Majorca. This platform came about because of what happened in Minneapolis and consists of associations which have been calling for an end to racial discrimination for many years.
