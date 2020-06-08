News
Welcome to Phase 3!
Majorca, Minorca and Ibiza have joined Formentera in Phase 3, which means restrictions have been relaxed once more.
The main difference is that residents of the Balearics are now able to take Inter-Island flights to Majorca, Minorca and Ibiza, but travel to the Peninsula and other Spanish territories is still prohibited, except when absolutely necessary for health reasons, for work, to look after elderly dependents, people with disabilities or force majeure.
Time slots that were set for going outside for a walk or to play sports have now been eliminated and a maximum of 20 people are allowed to meet in groups.
