Environment
Beaches closed after faeces spillage
Can Pere Antoni and Ciutat Jardí beaches have been closed after heavy rain caused a discharge of wastewater and faeces in the Baluard del Príncipe and torrent Gros.
Red flags are flying on the affected beaches and will remain in place until water analysis indicates that it’s ok for people to swim in the water, according to Palma City Council.
A new system is under construction to stop wastewater and faeces spills after heavy rain.
