Coronavirus
No coronavirus deaths in the Balearics for a week
Eight new positive cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday. In all, there have been 2,238 cases.
There were no new fatalities, the Balearics having now gone a week without there being any addition to the total of 226 deaths.
Over the 24-hour period from Sunday, four more patients recovered, taking the total to 1,785. There was an increase of four in the number of active cases to 227.
