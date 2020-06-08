At Son Espases Hospital. 08-04-2020 Miquel À. Cañellas

Eight new positive cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday. In all, there have been 2,238 cases.

There were no new fatalities, the Balearics having now gone a week without there being any addition to the total of 226 deaths.

Over the 24-hour period from Sunday, four more patients recovered, taking the total to 1,785. There was an increase of four in the number of active cases to 227.