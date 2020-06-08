Weather
All you need to know about the weather in Majorca
On Monday the Balearic Islands experienced storms and heavy rain at times and a drop in temperatures.
Remitiendo las precipitaciones en #Ibiza y #Formentera. La nubosidad tiende también disiparse quedando soleado el final de la tarde.— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 8, 2020
Mientras, en el canal comienzan a reactivarse las tormentas y permanecen vigentes los avisos hasta las 20 h en #Mallorca.https://t.co/5OLpylyOnF pic.twitter.com/xLmrR0MHQv
Maximum Temperatures
Formentera.............................. 24.0 degrees Centigrade
Portocolom............................... 23.1 degrees Centigrade
Ibiza, airport............................. 22.7 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Salines Llevant............. 22.5 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion..................... 22.4 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........ 10.4 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Son Torrella............... 10.5 degrees Centigrade
Andratx.................................. 13.2 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc........................... 13.7 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion................... 14.0 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 40 (km/h)
Llucmajor, Cap Blanc....................................... 35 (km/h)
Capdepera...................................................... 32 (km/h)
Portocolom...................................................... 29 (km/h)
Menorca, airport............................................... 29 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Llucmajor, Cap Blanc....................................... 57 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 50 (km/h)
Campos, Salines Llevant.................................. 46 (km/h)
Portocolom.................................................... 46 (km/h)
Formentera.................................................... 42 (km/h)
Rainfall (mm)
Sineu..................................................................... 24.6
Llucmajor, Cap Blanc............................................... 23.4
Manacor................................................................. 21.6
Campos, Salines Llevant.......................................... 20.4
Banyalbufar............................................................ 18.8
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.