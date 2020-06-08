Today's temperatures

08-06-2020Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

On Monday the Balearic Islands experienced storms and heavy rain at times and a drop in temperatures.

Maximum Temperatures
Formentera.............................. 24.0 degrees Centigrade
Portocolom............................... 23.1 degrees Centigrade
Ibiza, airport............................. 22.7 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Salines Llevant............. 22.5 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion..................... 22.4 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........ 10.4 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Son Torrella............... 10.5 degrees Centigrade
Andratx.................................. 13.2 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc........................... 13.7 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion................... 14.0 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 40 (km/h)
Llucmajor, Cap Blanc....................................... 35 (km/h)
Capdepera...................................................... 32 (km/h)
Portocolom...................................................... 29 (km/h)
Menorca, airport............................................... 29 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)
Llucmajor, Cap Blanc....................................... 57 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 50 (km/h)
Campos, Salines Llevant.................................. 46 (km/h)
Portocolom.................................................... 46 (km/h)
Formentera.................................................... 42 (km/h)

Rainfall (mm)
Sineu..................................................................... 24.6
Llucmajor, Cap Blanc............................................... 23.4
Manacor................................................................. 21.6
Campos, Salines Llevant.......................................... 20.4
Banyalbufar............................................................ 18.8

