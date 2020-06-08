Today's temperatures. 08-06-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

On Monday the Balearic Islands experienced storms and heavy rain at times and a drop in temperatures.

Remitiendo las precipitaciones en #Ibiza y #Formentera. La nubosidad tiende también disiparse quedando soleado el final de la tarde.

Mientras, en el canal comienzan a reactivarse las tormentas y permanecen vigentes los avisos hasta las 20 h en #Mallorca.https://t.co/5OLpylyOnF pic.twitter.com/xLmrR0MHQv — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 8, 2020

Maximum Temperatures

Formentera.............................. 24.0 degrees Centigrade

Portocolom............................... 23.1 degrees Centigrade

Ibiza, airport............................. 22.7 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Salines Llevant............. 22.5 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Can Sion..................... 22.4 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........ 10.4 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Son Torrella............... 10.5 degrees Centigrade

Andratx.................................. 13.2 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc........................... 13.7 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Can Sion................... 14.0 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 40 (km/h)

Llucmajor, Cap Blanc....................................... 35 (km/h)

Capdepera...................................................... 32 (km/h)

Portocolom...................................................... 29 (km/h)

Menorca, airport............................................... 29 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Llucmajor, Cap Blanc....................................... 57 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 50 (km/h)

Campos, Salines Llevant.................................. 46 (km/h)

Portocolom.................................................... 46 (km/h)

Formentera.................................................... 42 (km/h)

Rainfall (mm)

Sineu..................................................................... 24.6

Llucmajor, Cap Blanc............................................... 23.4

Manacor................................................................. 21.6

Campos, Salines Llevant.......................................... 20.4

Banyalbufar............................................................ 18.8