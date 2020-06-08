Tourism
Authorisation for Balearics pilot tourism plan
The Spanish government has given its authorisation for the tourism pilot plan in the Balearics from June 15. Between 2,000 and 3,000 foreign tourists are expected.
President Armengol is due to give the details of the programme at a press conference on Tuesday, she having stressed that it would be logical for there to be foreign tourism from the same time as national tourism (which will be from June 22) and for the quarantine of foreign travellers to cease at this time and not from July 1. The pilot plan, it is understood, will mean that the quarantine is waived.
Otherwise, and until the end of the state of alarm, the controls at ports and airports will stay as they are. Going forward, Armengol said on Monday, Madrid will be announcing what regulations will apply at ports and airports.
