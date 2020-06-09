Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
It’s 25 degrees in Palma and partly sunny, partly cloudy and it should stay dry with a slight breeze and a low of 12. Here’s a look at the weather from our webcam at the Cathedral.
The sun’s out in Andratx and it’s 23 degrees with a northerly wind and a low of 13 degrees.
Ses Salines is 22 degrees and mostly cloudy with strong winds and a low of 12.
It’s 25 degrees and sunny in Muro with cloudy intervals and a low of 11.
And it’s a beautiful Tuesday in Deya with a top temperature of 21 degrees, lots of sunshine and a low of 12.
