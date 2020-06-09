Formentor traffic restrictions resume on June 22. archive photo. 30-04-2017 P. Pellicer

The ban on private vehicles between Formentor beach and the lighthouse between 1000 until 1900 during the summer months will resume on June 22 when the State of Emergency ends and remain in place until September 15.

The Directorate General of Traffic, or DGT has told the Government, the Consell de Mallorca and Pollensa City Council that the restrictions in Formentor, which were published in the BOE at the beginning of this year, "may be lifted until traffic escalates to the point where it’s necessary to intervene."

But the Consell de Mallorca says vehicle saturation is not the only reason the restrictions were enforced for the last two summers, it’s also about preserving and protecting the environmental."

Iván Sevillano from the Insular Ministry of Mobility & Infrastructure, claims the "pedagogical effect" of maintaining the restrictions, even with vehicle saturation, won’t be visible for some time.

The City Council strongly opposes applying the restrictions when there’s no tourists on the island.

"It doesn't make any sense while the borders are closed, especially when they are also telling us that there is a greater risk of transmission of the virus in public transport than in private vehicles," said Pollensa Mayor, Tomeu Cifre.

Mayor Cifre acknowledged that Formentor beach is completely saturated and says he has asked the Consell and the Government to find a solution to the parking problem in Formentor and Cala Figuera.

The Central Government, Balearic Government, Local Council and City Council agreed two years ago that traffic on the Formentor road should be limited during high season and the Directorate General of Mobility has launched a shuttle bus.

Mobility & Housing Councillor, Marc Pons says the shuttle service “can be adapted to current circumstances with flexible frequencies to meet demand and provide a good service” and has asked for more time to make preparations and guarantee a stable service.