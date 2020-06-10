Parc Natural de Mondragó. archive photo. 09-06-2020 Ultima Hora

It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma today with a light wind, a top temperature of 24 degrees and a low of 13.

Andratx is 25 degrees and mostly sunny with some cloudy intervals and a low of 14.

The sun’s out in Santanyi and it’s 24 degrees with a nice southerly breeze and a low of 13.

Alcudia is partly sunny, partly cloudy with scattered showers, and a high of 26 dropping to 15 after dark. Here’s how it’s looking from our webcam at Sa Marina Puravida.

It’s much cooler in Valldemossa at 20 degrees and that northerly wind won’t help, but there’s plenty of sunshine too and an overnight low of 11.