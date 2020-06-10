News
BREAKING NEWS: Britain claims it's working on Air Bridges
BREAKING NEWS: Britain claims it is working on air bridges to Spain
According to UK media reports, Boris Johnson is reportedly working on creating air bridges with low risk countries such as Spain, Portugal, Greece, Italy and France in a bid to revive the prospect of overseas summer holidays.
The British Prime Minister and a team of Ministers are said to be working “at pace” on the plans which could open up a loophole for holidaymakers and make them exempt from the 14-day UK quarantine scheme from the end of this month.
Boris Johnson is expected to make an announcement on Wednesday evening.
More to come.
