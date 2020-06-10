Bad car crash on Palma-Valldemossa Road. 10-06-2020 R.S.

A woman has had a lucky escape after a very bad car crash in Majorca.

The accident happened on the road from Palma to Valldemossa at around kilometre 15 and delays are expected while the car and other debris is removed from the area.

The driver reportedly lost control and the car slammed into a wall, then overturned, but miraculously the woman walked away without a scratch.

An ambulance and Local Police Officers from Valldemossa have been deployed to the scene.