Britain snubbed by Vienna
Austria is lifting all checks at its border with Italy and scrapping quarantine requirements for arrivals from 30 other European countries as of June 16, according to Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.
But restrictions will remain in place for Britain, Spain and Portugal and Austria will continue to advise against travel to the Lombardy region of Italy which was the area hardest hit by the pandemic.
Vienna hinted on Tuesday that coronavirus restrictions on arrivals from more than 20 European countries, including Italy, might be lifted in the middle of the month but the official announcement was delayed until after the final details had been ironed out at a Ministerial meeting on Wednesday.
