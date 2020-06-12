Commander Martín Casado killed in Palma. 12-06-2020 Guillermo Esteban

Martín Casado, the former Chief of the National Police in Palma and first Head of the Riot Control Unit or UPR has been killed.

The 72-year-old retired Commander was about to cross a zebra crossing on Avenida Argentina when the driver of a white Hyundai Kona lost control and knocked over a traffic light, which fell on the victim.

Three doctors who were in the vicinity tried to revive Commander Casado, but were unable to save him.

The death of the well-liked Police Officer caused shock at Headquarters where his son, who’s also called Martín Casado is a Deputy Inspector.