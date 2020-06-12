News
Former Police Chief in fatal accident
Martín Casado, the former Chief of the National Police in Palma and first Head of the Riot Control Unit or UPR has been killed.
The 72-year-old retired Commander was about to cross a zebra crossing on Avenida Argentina when the driver of a white Hyundai Kona lost control and knocked over a traffic light, which fell on the victim.
Three doctors who were in the vicinity tried to revive Commander Casado, but were unable to save him.
The death of the well-liked Police Officer caused shock at Headquarters where his son, who’s also called Martín Casado is a Deputy Inspector.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.