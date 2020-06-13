Prosecutor, Gonzalo Sans, Lawyer, Tomeu Salas, Defendant, Svetlana Batukova and Lawyer Miguel Mir, June 2019 in the Palma Court. Archive photo. 10-06-2019 A. Sepúlveda

Shares:

The High Court has rejected an appeal filed from a woman who claimed the family dogs killed her husband in Cala Millor on April 1, 2016.

Russian national, Svetlana Batukova, was sentenced to 14 years for murdering her German husband, Horst Hans. He suffered a massive haemorrhage and died after she cut several pieces of flesh off his arms with a kitchen knife and the couple's two American Staffordshire Terriers ate his limbs.

The High Court concluded that the victim's injuries were caused by a knife and that the defendant sedated her husband with Diazepam before killing him.

Svetlana Batukova declared her innocence at a trial in Palma in June 2019 and said she tried to take her own life after the death of her husband.