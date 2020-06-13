Tourism
9 Investment Projects Approved
The Governing Council has approved 9 Investment Projects at mature tourist destinations in the islands which will be financed with 7.6 million euros of Central Government aid for the bankruptcy of tour operator Thomas Cook in September last year.
1.6 million euros has been earmarked for first line access improvements, equipment and street furniture between Sant Josep and Ibiza.
1.4 million euros will be used to pay for modernisations at tourist developments in Alaior, Es Castell, Ciutadella, Ferreries, Maó, Es Mercadal, Es Migjorn and Sant Lluís in Minorca.
Another 915,000 euros will be used to improve 193 kilometres of road used by hikers and cyclists in the Municipalities of Artà, Capdepera, Manacor, Sant Llorenç des Cardassar and Son Servera in Majorca.
Elsewhere, 677,000 will pay for a paving project in Alcudia; 685,000 for road redevelopments in Sant Llorenç and Son Servera; 700,00 for tourist itinerary signs in Santa Margalida; 600,000 for green corridors between Playa de Palma and Sant Jordi; 523,000 euros for a bike lane in Capdepera and coastal area improvements in Manacor.
