President Armengol pleased at the latest news about travel. 14-06-2020 Govern de les Illes Balears

President Armengol said on Sunday that the Balearic health service as well as businesses and workers are "ready to start a tourism season in the Balearics that is absolutely necessary".

Armengol was speaking after learning from Prime Minister Sánchez that Spain will be opening its borders to visitors from Schengen countries (with the exception of Portugal) from 21 June. This earlier date will mean that the tourism pilot plan in the Balearics will last only one week. But Armengol stressed that this plan "makes more sense than ever and will allow us to test our tourist, hospital and airport facilities ... in beginning to open gradually and safely".

The president explained that the Spanish government will be announcing its tourism rescue plan on Thursday. During the videoconference of regional presidents, Armengol again requested a specific plan for the Balearics. "The revival of tourism is essential for our islands and is important for opening up our economic activity."