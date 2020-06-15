Sebastian Ebel, TUI CEO at Palma Airport. 15-06-2020 Ultima Hora

TUI CEO, Sebastian Ebel, is convinced that Majorca will have a great season and says the staff at his company are very well-trained professionals and their priority is the safety of tourists.

Ebel also points out that the Tourist Pilot Plan is an important promotional channel for the Balearics because so many reporters have come to the island to cover the opening of the season in the Balearic Islands.

The first plane load of German tourists from Düsseldorf arrived in Palma this morning with 189 passengers, TUI staff and media onboard and a second one from Frankfurt will land this afternoon.

"It is an opportunity to show that we are ready and at this point it’s important for all parties involved to to coordinate so that the tourists enjoy their stay," he said.

The President of the Consell de Mallorca, Catalina Cladera, says it’s time to get the season started.

“We have done things right, so Majorca has the best conditions for a safe corridor,” she said. Majorca is ready to return to the open world, Majorca is waiting for you with open arms.”