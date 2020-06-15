During board daylight the fight took place in Puerto Soller. 15-06-2020 Youtube: Ultima Hora

Soller police are investigating a street fight between a group of youths in Puerto Soller on Saturday night.

The video, which we reproduce here, has been widely circulated on social media. One eyewitness told police that a group of youths in a car were driving at speed through the streets of the port.

Some pedestrians asked them to slow down and this is when the vehicle, according to the witness, stopped and a group of youths got out and allegedly started attacking some of the pedestrians.

Screams and shouts can clearly be heard on the video which is being analysed by police experts.