News
Soller street fight
During board daylight the fight took place in Puerto Soller.
Soller police are investigating a street fight between a group of youths in Puerto Soller on Saturday night.
The video, which we reproduce here, has been widely circulated on social media. One eyewitness told police that a group of youths in a car were driving at speed through the streets of the port.
Some pedestrians asked them to slow down and this is when the vehicle, according to the witness, stopped and a group of youths got out and allegedly started attacking some of the pedestrians.
Screams and shouts can clearly be heard on the video which is being analysed by police experts.
