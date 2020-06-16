Today's temperatures in Mallorca. 16-06-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

On Tuesday top temperature on Majorca was registered in Binissalem with 28.6ºC.

Temperaturas máximas de hoy en #Baleares (ºC):

La Mola-Maó 26

Ciutadella 26



Binissalem 29

Palma UIB 28

Calvià 28

Sta Maria 27

Porreres 27

Llucmajor 27

Campos 27

Artà 26

Andratx 26

Sa Pobla 26

Pollença 25

Manacor 25

Lluc 24



Aerop. Ibiza 30

Formentera 28https://t.co/jatmxFwobJ pic.twitter.com/0IIDpRyomW — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 16, 2020

Maximum Temperatures

Binissalem................................ 28.6 degrees Centigrade

Calvia, Es Capdella.................. 27.9 degrees Centigrade

Sant Antoni de Portmany......... 27.9 degrees Centigrade

Formentera.............................. 27.8 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university...................... 27.7 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella................11.3 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc........................... 13.7 degrees Centigrade

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........ 14.8 degrees Centigrade

Andratx..................................... 15.2 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university...................... 15.7 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 31 (km/h)

Palma, airport................................................... 29 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport...................................................... 26 (km/h)

Sa Pobla........................................................... 23 (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 22 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 39 (km/h)

Pollensa, port................................................... 38 (km/h)

Palma, airport................................................... 37 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport...................................................... 35 (km/h)

Sa Pobla........................................................... 33 (km/h)