On Tuesday top temperature on Majorca was registered in Binissalem with 28.6ºC.
Temperaturas máximas de hoy en #Baleares (ºC):— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 16, 2020
La Mola-Maó 26
Ciutadella 26
Binissalem 29
Palma UIB 28
Calvià 28
Sta Maria 27
Porreres 27
Llucmajor 27
Campos 27
Artà 26
Andratx 26
Sa Pobla 26
Pollença 25
Manacor 25
Lluc 24
Aerop. Ibiza 30
Formentera 28https://t.co/jatmxFwobJ pic.twitter.com/0IIDpRyomW
Maximum Temperatures
Binissalem................................ 28.6 degrees Centigrade
Calvia, Es Capdella.................. 27.9 degrees Centigrade
Sant Antoni de Portmany......... 27.9 degrees Centigrade
Formentera.............................. 27.8 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 27.7 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella................11.3 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc........................... 13.7 degrees Centigrade
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........ 14.8 degrees Centigrade
Andratx..................................... 15.2 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 15.7 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 31 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 29 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport...................................................... 26 (km/h)
Sa Pobla........................................................... 23 (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 22 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 39 (km/h)
Pollensa, port................................................... 38 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 37 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport...................................................... 35 (km/h)
Sa Pobla........................................................... 33 (km/h)
