One more Covid-19 fatality in the Balearic Islands. 17-06-2020 EFE

For the first time in a week the Ministry of Health confirmed one coronavirus death in the Balearic Islands on Wednesday, taking the total to 228.

There were also two new infections in the last 24 hours, making 2,270 altogether.

The Ministry of Health’s new accounting criteria excludes the 105 positive serologies prior to May 11, so 2,165 cases have been reported by the Centre for Coordination of Health Alerts & Emergencies, or CAES; 1,897 in Majorca, 92 in Minorca, 168 in Ibiza and 8 in Formentera.

1,868 people in the Balearic Islands have now beaten the disease.

164 patients are currently being treated for Covid-19, 59 are hospitalised, 14 are in the ICU and 97 are receiving Primary Care at home.

In Majorca, 44 people are hospitalised, 12 are in intensive care units, 2 are being monitored by the coronavirus care units or UVAC and 88 are receiving primary care at home.

In Minorca, 1 person is in the ICU at Mateu Orfila Hospital and one is receiving primary care at home.

In Ibiza, 14 people are hospitalised, 2 are in the ICU, 4 are receiving care from their Health Centres and another two are being treated in Formentera.

Under Surveillance

365 Healthcare Professionals have contracted coronavirus since the pandemic began, 31 are still active and 116 are under surveillance, 64 of them are in Majorca and 52 in Ibiza.

Laboratories at Community Public Hospitals have performed 99,869 PCR tests, 10,598 rapid antibody tests and 20,616 serologies.

There are no new infections or at Nursing Homes and there are no active cases at Residences for people with disabilities.