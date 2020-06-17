Weather
All you need to know about the weather in Majorca
On Wednesday rain was registered in the north of the island. The highest temperature was in Ibiza.
Continúan los chubascos con tormenta en la mitad norte de #Mallorca.— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 17, 2020
Radar de #Baleares: https://t.co/AVG2C7zvIm pic.twitter.com/3h0QoMfmzj
Maximum Temperatures
Sant Antoni de Portmany......... 28.2 degrees Centigrade
Formentera.............................. 28.1 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion................... 27.0 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 27.0 degrees Centigrade
Llucmajor.................................. 27.0 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella................10.1 degrees Centigrade
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........ 12.4 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc........................... 12.5 degrees Centigrade
Binissalem................................ 14.4 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 14.4 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 36 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 33 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 27 (km/h)
Portocolom....................................................... 26 (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 24 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 46 (km/h)
Manacor............................................................ 39 (km/h)
Pollensa, port................................................... 38 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 37 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 36 (km/h)
Rainfall (mm)
Pollensa, port.......................................................... 15.6
Pollensa.................................................................. 14.8
Arta-Colonia de Sant Pere.......................................... 3.4
Arta......................................................................... 2.0
Son Servera.............................................................. 1.8
