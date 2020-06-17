Heavy rain towards Pollensa. 17-06-2020 Catin Estarellas

Summer may well be due to start this Saturday, but Spring is leaving with a bang.

This afternoon, north eastern and central parts of Majorca were hit by freak heavy storms, in particular Alcudia, Sa Coma, Sant Llorenç des Cardassar and Pollensa and isolated storms are forecast to strike again over the next few days so keep a close eye on the weather.

