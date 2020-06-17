Weather
Heavy storms lash northern and central Majorca
Summer may well be due to start this Saturday, but Spring is leaving with a bang.
June 17, 2020
This afternoon, north eastern and central parts of Majorca were hit by freak heavy storms, in particular Alcudia, Sa Coma, Sant Llorenç des Cardassar and Pollensa and isolated storms are forecast to strike again over the next few days so keep a close eye on the weather.
If you get caught in any storms over the next few days, please send us your videos and photos to editorial@majorcadailybulletin.es
Ara mateix a Sa Coma a Tomeu Caldentey Cuiner @tomeucuiner @MiquelSalamanca @IB3televisio @proturhotels pic.twitter.com/HBsJQuYZ6F— Tomeu Caldentey (@TomeuCaldentey) June 17, 2020
