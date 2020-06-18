Crime
Police raid homes of El Pablo gang
Police raid on El Pablo gang in Palma.
The Drug Squad carried out simultaneous raids several at homes of the El Pablo Gang in the La Soledad neighbourhood of Palma on Thursday.
The operation began at 0730 and involved the Judicial Police, UDYCO, Citizen Security, UPR, Motorcycle Unit, Canine Unit, Helicopters and the Operational Group of Technical Interventions, or GOIT.
At least six people were arrested and cocaine, marijuana, hashish and cash was allegedly confiscated during the operation.
It’s not the first time the El Pablo gang has been raided, but Police say the El Pablo gang have installed special security on doors and windows which makes it extremely difficult to access their homes.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.