Police raid on El Pablo gang in Palma. 18-06-2020 Youtube: Ultima Hora

The Drug Squad carried out simultaneous raids several at homes of the El Pablo Gang in the La Soledad neighbourhood of Palma on Thursday.

The operation began at 0730 and involved the Judicial Police, UDYCO, Citizen Security, UPR, Motorcycle Unit, Canine Unit, Helicopters and the Operational Group of Technical Interventions, or GOIT.

At least six people were arrested and cocaine, marijuana, hashish and cash was allegedly confiscated during the operation.

It’s not the first time the El Pablo gang has been raided, but Police say the El Pablo gang have installed special security on doors and windows which makes it extremely difficult to access their homes.