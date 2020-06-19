Palma, Majorca. 17-06-2020 Humphrey Carter

Shares:

It’s 25 degrees and cloudy in Palma with scattered showers, a light wind and a low of 17. Here's how the weather is looking from our webcam in Palma.

Andratx is wet and windy with pockets of sunshine, a high of 24 degrees and a low of 16.

Llucmajor is 26 degrees, windy and raining with sunny intervals and a low of 18.

It’s a miserable Friday in Arta with heavy rain all morning, but the sun will come out later, the high is 24 degrees and the low is 16.

It’s overcast in Deya with intermittent showers, a high of 23 degrees falling to 15 after dark.