Tourism
52 Hotels are opening in July
At least 52 of the 112 hotels that are part of the Hotel Association of Playa de Palma will reopen in July.
The Association said on Thursday that the majority of them are 4-star hotels and that the rest of the hotels in the area have yet to decide if they’ll open their doors.
Isabel Vidal, President of the Association of Hoteliers of Playa de Palma, has said that she hopes reservations will increase to enable more hotels to open during the summer.
The first batch of German tourists participating in the Pilot Plan arrived in Playa de Palma on Monday and are staying at three hotels in the area belonging to the Riu and Iberostar chains.
There are 38 three star hotels, 58 four star hotels and 6 five star hotels in Playa de Palma.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.