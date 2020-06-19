52 hotels opening in Playa de Palma in July. 18-06-2020 Enrique Calvo

At least 52 of the 112 hotels that are part of the Hotel Association of Playa de Palma will reopen in July.

The Association said on Thursday that the majority of them are 4-star hotels and that the rest of the hotels in the area have yet to decide if they’ll open their doors.

Isabel Vidal, President of the Association of Hoteliers of Playa de Palma, has said that she hopes reservations will increase to enable more hotels to open during the summer.

The first batch of German tourists participating in the Pilot Plan arrived in Playa de Palma on Monday and are staying at three hotels in the area belonging to the Riu and Iberostar chains.

There are 38 three star hotels, 58 four star hotels and 6 five star hotels in Playa de Palma.