Sport
Rafa Nadal visits students at his Academy
Majorca’s favourite son surprised students at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor on Thursday.
Rafa always closely follows the progress of the students and even kept in touch with them via telematics during the coronavirus lockdown.
Now that the players have returned to training he was able to catch up with them in person to answer their questions and find out how they’re doing.
¡Día de entrenamientos 🔝 en la #RafaNadalAcademyByMovistar! @RafaelNadal has been watching the practice sessions of the RNA players. A great motivation for all of them! VAMOS‼️ pic.twitter.com/QkJjXCuvLH— Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar (@rnadalacademy) June 18, 2020
Photographs show the tennis ace going from court to court with his uncle, Toni Nadal, laughing and joking with the students and checking on their form while they play.
He also gave the players encouragement and advice about their game ahead of their return to competition.
