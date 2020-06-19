Temperatures in the Balearic Islands. 19-06-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Shares:

On Friday it was warmer than usual and felt hot and sticky. The hightest temperatures was registered in Es Capdella with 29.1ºC.

Maximum Temperatures

Calvia, Es Capdella.................. 29.1 degrees Centigrade

Llucmajor.................................. 29.0 degrees Centigrade

Palma, port............................... 28.5 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university...................... 28.4 degrees Centigrade

Palma, airport.......................... 28.3 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella................12.0 degrees Centigrade

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........ 14.2 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc........................... 14.5 degrees Centigrade

Ciutadella, Cala Galdana......... 16.6 degrees Centigrade

Es Mercadal............................. 16.9 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Palma, airport................................................... 34 (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 28 (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 28 (km/h)

Campos, Salines Llevant.................................. 26 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 24 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Palma, airport................................................... 45 (km/h)

Campos, Salines Llevant.................................. 41 (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 37 (km/h)

Santanyi........................................................... 36 (km/h)

Santa Maria del Cami....................................... 35 (km/h)

Rainfall (mm)

Palma, university........................................................ 4.4

Portocolom................................................................. 2.2

Santanyi...................................................................... 1.7

Campos, Salines Llevant............................................ 1.0

Campos, Can Sion..................................................... 0.8