Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
It’s a lovely sunny day in Palma with a high of 27 degrees, a strong southerly breeze and a low of 17.
The sun’s out in Calvia and the mercury is hovering around 28 degrees, with moderate winds and a low of 16.
It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Santanyi with a southerly wind, and a top temperature of 27 dropping to 15 after dark.
It's sunny in Muro but showers are forecast this afternoon and the wind will be whipping up around then too, the high is 28 and the low is 16.
Soller is 27 and mostly sunny with a light breeze and a low of 15. Here’s a peak at the weather from our webcam in Puerto Soller.
