Coronavirus
Coronavirus figures for the Balearics on Sunday
The state of alarm is over, but coronavirus certainly hasn't gone away.
On Sunday, the public health directorate in the Balearics reported five new cases. The total is now 2,284. The number of deaths remains 224, and the number of patients who have recovered is 1,907 (83.5%). There are currently 153 active cases.
In Majorca, 37 people are in hospital, eleven of them in intensive care units. In Ibiza, one person is in ICU out of fourteen who are in hospital. There are no patients in hospital in Minorca, with just two needing primary care attention at home.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.