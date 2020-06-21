The state of alarm may have ended, but not the need for protective measures. 21-06-2020 Miquel À. Cañellas

The state of alarm is over, but coronavirus certainly hasn't gone away.

On Sunday, the public health directorate in the Balearics reported five new cases. The total is now 2,284. The number of deaths remains 224, and the number of patients who have recovered is 1,907 (83.5%). There are currently 153 active cases.

In Majorca, 37 people are in hospital, eleven of them in intensive care units. In Ibiza, one person is in ICU out of fourteen who are in hospital. There are no patients in hospital in Minorca, with just two needing primary care attention at home.