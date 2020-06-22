Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
It’s a scorcher in Palma today, with a high of 31 degrees, lots of sunshine, a strong southerly breeze and a low of 18.
Andratx is 29 and sunny, with a light wind and a low of 18 degrees.
The sun’s out in Santanyi and it’s 30 degrees with an easterly wind and a low of 17.
It’s sunny in Alcudia with a high of 27 degrees and a low of 19. Here’s a peak at the weather from our webcam in the port.
And it’s hot and sunny in Soller with a top temperature of 31 degrees and a low of 17.
