3 detained in Can Valero and more arrests expected. 22-06-2020 Policía Nacional

Three men have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a girl and attacking an off-duty Police Officer when he tried to mediate the situation.

The incident happened at 0530 on the Can Valero Industrial Estate, where a massive illegal drinking party was taking place.

Police say that when they arrived at the scene they found more than 200 people partying and that some were under the influence of drink or drugs.

One man was arrested on the spot and two others were detained when they broke the Police cordon and confronted the Officers.

The defendants are being charged with allegedly attacking a Law Enforcement Officer, causing injury and serious disobedience and Police say more arrests are expected in the next few days.

Police are planning to monitor the Can Valero area of the city next weekend to prevent more big drinking parties from taking place.