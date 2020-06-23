Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
It’s another hot, sunny day in Palma with a high of 31 degrees, a low of 17 and a southerly breeze.
Grab your suntan lotion and head for the beach if you’re in Calvia, it’s 30 degrees and there’s almost no wind at all. Overnight the temperature will drop to 18.
It’s 32 and scorching hot in Llumajor, with a light wind to cool you down and a low of 17 degrees.
Capdepera is 28 with morning clouds, afternoon sunshine and a nighttime temperature of 20 degrees. Here’s a peak at the weather from our webcam round the headland in Son Serra de Marina.
And the sun’s out in Banyalbufar, it’s 28 degrees with zero wind and a low of 20.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.