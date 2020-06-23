Palma Bay, Majorca. 18-06-2020 Humphrey Carter

It’s another hot, sunny day in Palma with a high of 31 degrees, a low of 17 and a southerly breeze.

Grab your suntan lotion and head for the beach if you’re in Calvia, it’s 30 degrees and there’s almost no wind at all. Overnight the temperature will drop to 18.

It’s 32 and scorching hot in Llumajor, with a light wind to cool you down and a low of 17 degrees.

Capdepera is 28 with morning clouds, afternoon sunshine and a nighttime temperature of 20 degrees. Here’s a peak at the weather from our webcam round the headland in Son Serra de Marina.

And the sun’s out in Banyalbufar, it’s 28 degrees with zero wind and a low of 20.