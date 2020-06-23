Police
Motorbike "races" return to the Tramuntana
Once mobility restrictions started to be lifted, a familiar noise returned to the Puig Major road in the Tramuntana Mountains - that of motorbikes being ridden at high speed.
Despite speed restraint measures and a 50 kph speed limit in some stretches of the road, the illegal climbs and races have restarted. Noise reduction was one of the reasons why the Council of Majorca introduced these measures, but they don't seem to have had any impact. There are suggestions that bikes have been doing up to 160 kph, with the Mirador de Ses Barques being a spot for people to film riders. The maximum speed limit is 70 kph.
Residents and other road users say that the Guardia Civil don't mount controls at times when violations are at their greatest - in the late afternoon. They also point to the road safety dangers from bikes taking bends at high speed and drifting into the centre of the road or the other lane.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.