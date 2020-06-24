Holiday rentals
Around 300 Palma holiday rental apartments available on Airbnb
Some 300 apartments for rent in Palma are currently being advertised on Airbnb. These are short-term rentals for a few days and are therefore considered, by the Balearic government, to be holiday rentals. The adverts for the properties do not have tourism ministry licence numbers, which any holiday rental must have, while in Palma there is in any event a town hall ban on holiday rental apartments.
Unlike last year, there is greater availability - the consequence of the pandemic - although some apartments show good bookings for July and August. The website indicates that prices have come down from what they were last summer. An example is a one-bedroom apartment on the Paseo Marítimo. The price is 656 euros for six nights; this includes cleaning and service. It was previously offered at 1,100 euros.
The Balearic government fined Airbnb for carrying advertisements for properties which didn't include the licence number. This fine was recently annulled by the Balearic High Court, which accepted the Airbnb defence that it was merely an e-commerce intermediary and that its activity therefore conforms with the relevant EU directive. The owners of properties face being fined, and they cannot claim this defence.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.