Rafa Nadal Advert 26-06-2020 @MallorcaTourism

Shares:

Champion tennis player, Rafa Nadal has been chosen to front a special advertising campaign about Majorca.

The commercial will promotes the Island and highlights all the great things it has to offer in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rafa's new tv advert was unveiled to the main broadcasting markets by the President of the Consell de Mallorca, Catalina Cladera on Friday. It's aimed at the Domestic market for now but will eventually be broadcast in International markets.

The project has been developed through the Majorca Tourism Foundation in conjunction with the Palma City Council, Fundació Palma 365.