Iago Negueruela, minister for the economic model, tourism and employment, speaking on Friday. 26-06-2020 Govern de les Illes Balears

The minister for the economic model, tourism and employment, Iago Negueruela, announced on Friday that the cabinet has approved aid for the self-employed totalling more than 15 million euros.

Negueruela said that "we hope to reach a significant number of self-employed workers who will benefit from this aid". The application process will be ready in a few days, and it is expected that, from the second half of July, requests will be processed and payments made.

This aid is 2,000 euros for self-employed professionals who do not have employees and up to 3,000 euros if they do. Negueruela described this as "one of the most significant" forms of aid for the self-employed in the country.