Employment
Self-employed benefit to be paid from next month
The minister for the economic model, tourism and employment, Iago Negueruela, announced on Friday that the cabinet has approved aid for the self-employed totalling more than 15 million euros.
Negueruela said that "we hope to reach a significant number of self-employed workers who will benefit from this aid". The application process will be ready in a few days, and it is expected that, from the second half of July, requests will be processed and payments made.
This aid is 2,000 euros for self-employed professionals who do not have employees and up to 3,000 euros if they do. Negueruela described this as "one of the most significant" forms of aid for the self-employed in the country.
