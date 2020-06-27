Palma, Majorca. archive photo. 26-06-2020 Ultima Hora

Palma starts off cloudy and windy in Palma but the sun will come out this afternoon with a high of 32 degrees dropping to 19 overnight.

Early morning clouds in Calvia will clear by lunchtime and it’ll be sunny and 31 degrees this afternoon with a light southerly wind and a low of 18. Here’s a peak at the weather from our webcam in Santa Ponsa.

Santanyi is 30 degrees and cloudy this morning and sunny this afternoon with a low of 20.

It’s mostly cloudy in Muro with sunshine later in the day, a high of 31 and a low of 19 degrees.

And it’s a lovely Saturday in Deya with plenty of sunshine and a top temperature of 28 degrees falling to 19 overnight.