Cruise ship ban to remain in force until coronavirus crisis is over. 27-06-2020

The Government has decided to uphold its ban on cruise-type passenger ships from entering any Spanish port until the end of the health crisis.

“It is a proportionate, objective and non-discriminatory measure, and is in line with the goal set by the WHO Emergency Committee to stop the spread of the virus,” it said.

The Merchant Navy's restriction on the activity of cruise ships in Spanish ports, was published in the Official State Gazette, or BOE on Saturday.

"The entry into Spanish ports of cruise-type passenger ships that make International voyages and sail through the waters of the territorial sea in order to enter Spanish ports open to International navigation is prohibited," the Ministerial Order states.

The Director General of the Merchant Navy may lift the ban for one or more ships at the request of State Ports and with Ministry of Health agreement.

This measure will be valid until the end of the coronavirus health crisis, according to Royal Decree-Law 21/2020, of June 9, for the 'new normal'.

The Government argued that it is "urgent and necessary" to maintain certain containment and prevention measures in the face of the possible risks that could derive from the automatic loss of validity of the measures for the favourable evolution in the achievement of the containment objectives of the pandemic, as well as providing a safe itinerary towards the recovery of the sector through the application of strict control procedures throughout the process, but especially on board cruise-type passenger ships which allow the safe restoration of these eminently tourist services.