The three lanes are due to be reduced to two. 27-06-2020 Jaume Morey

The Balearic Federation of Transport Operators believes that the elimination of a lane from the Paseo Marítimo road in Palma will constitute a danger.

Alterations that the town hall and the Balearic Ports Authority (APB) are contemplating will mean the elimination of a lane on both sides of the road between Moll de Peraires and Monseñor Palmer. The federation says that this will create danger at four hotels - Bellver, Costa Azul, Mirador, and Palas Atenea - because there will be no space for passengers to safely enter and exit coaches.

In a document sent to the town hall and the APB, the federation's president, Rafael Roig, has requested that it is given a copy of the definitive project, while he has also set out a series of safety measures that transport operators are demanding. There is a specific requirement, Roig stresses, for a fifteen-metre space by hotels to allow for passengers getting on and off and for the loading and unloading of luggage.

The federation also wants the coaches area by the auditorium to be maintained and an area in the port to be used as a waiting area for coaches taking people on excursions. Moreover, Roig points out, there is a lack of sufficient loading and unloading areas for delivery vehicles, while the time schedules for deliveries are inadequate.