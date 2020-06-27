Roads
Transport operators point to danger from removing Paseo Marítimo lane
The Balearic Federation of Transport Operators believes that the elimination of a lane from the Paseo Marítimo road in Palma will constitute a danger.
Alterations that the town hall and the Balearic Ports Authority (APB) are contemplating will mean the elimination of a lane on both sides of the road between Moll de Peraires and Monseñor Palmer. The federation says that this will create danger at four hotels - Bellver, Costa Azul, Mirador, and Palas Atenea - because there will be no space for passengers to safely enter and exit coaches.
In a document sent to the town hall and the APB, the federation's president, Rafael Roig, has requested that it is given a copy of the definitive project, while he has also set out a series of safety measures that transport operators are demanding. There is a specific requirement, Roig stresses, for a fifteen-metre space by hotels to allow for passengers getting on and off and for the loading and unloading of luggage.
The federation also wants the coaches area by the auditorium to be maintained and an area in the port to be used as a waiting area for coaches taking people on excursions. Moreover, Roig points out, there is a lack of sufficient loading and unloading areas for delivery vehicles, while the time schedules for deliveries are inadequate.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.