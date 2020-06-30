Police
Son killed mother "because he hated her"
Julian N.V., the 31-year-old arrested in Ciutadella on Sunday, has apparently told the National Police that he killed his mother "because he hated her".
His 62-year-old mother was stabbed several times at the family home on the Cales Piques estate. His 68-year-old father, who had also been stabbed, was released from the Mateu Orfila Hospital on Sunday night. The father and the son both attended a reconstruction of events on Monday.
It is understood that Julian N.V. suffers from schizophrenia.
