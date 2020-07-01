Palma Coastline, Majorca. 28-06-2020 Humphrey Carter

July kicks off with a high of 35 degrees and a low of 21 in Palma with hazy sunshine in the afternoon, perfect for a bike ride through Bellver Forest.

Andratx is 30 degrees, hot and sunny with a bit of a wind and low of 20.

The sun is shining in Santanyi and the mercury is hovering around 33 degrees with a northerly wind and a low of 21.

It’s a scorcher in Muro with a high of 36, a welcome breeze and an overnight temperature of 20 degrees. Here’s a peek at the weather from our webcam on the beach.

Banyalbufar is slightly cooler at 29 but it's sunny there too and it will be very warm overnight with a low of 23 degrees.