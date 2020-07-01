Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
July kicks off with a high of 35 degrees and a low of 21 in Palma with hazy sunshine in the afternoon, perfect for a bike ride through Bellver Forest.
Andratx is 30 degrees, hot and sunny with a bit of a wind and low of 20.
The sun is shining in Santanyi and the mercury is hovering around 33 degrees with a northerly wind and a low of 21.
It’s a scorcher in Muro with a high of 36, a welcome breeze and an overnight temperature of 20 degrees. Here’s a peek at the weather from our webcam on the beach.
Banyalbufar is slightly cooler at 29 but it's sunny there too and it will be very warm overnight with a low of 23 degrees.
