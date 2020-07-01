Environment
Rare creature found in coves
Extremely rare Salps, or Salpas, have been spotted in the coves of Minorca.
The Salpa fusiformis is a beautiful, but very fragile creature and completely harmless, according to the ecologists of the GOB Menorca.
It moves by contracting and pumping water through its gelatinous body and Salpa jet propulsion is considered one of the most efficient in the animal kingdom.
Experts have appealed to swimmers not take them out of the water, if they find them.
"Don't bother him, let him go his own way," Environmentalists urged on social media.
