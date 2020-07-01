News
Shocking find at the beach
Majorca's beaches are beautiful and the water is crystal clear, especially after the three month absence of people and boats during lockdown.
But a woman has reported via Twitter that she found a syringe at a beach in Calvia.
@meryjou2110 tweeted that while she was swimming, she found a needle containing blood in the sea and uploaded a photo of it saying she put it into the rubbish bin to avoid major problems.
Es muy heavy,pero q muy heavy, estar en el mar nadando y encontrarte una jeringuilla con sangre y su aguja puesta. Poca educación y respeto @_Calvia @goib @GOBMallorca @diariomallorca @UHmallorca @CronicaBalear_ @IB3noticies @IB3 @cmat_ib @ConselldeMca pic.twitter.com/jZOFtJLMhY— MJGLL (@meryjou2110) June 21, 2020
“It is very heavy, but very heavy, to be in the sea swimming and to find a syringe with blood. A little education and respect,” she tweeted.
