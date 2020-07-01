Syringe found in the sea in Calvia. 21-06-2020 Ultima Hora

Shares:

Majorca's beaches are beautiful and the water is crystal clear, especially after the three month absence of people and boats during lockdown.

But a woman has reported via Twitter that she found a syringe at a beach in Calvia.

@meryjou2110 tweeted that while she was swimming, she found a needle containing blood in the sea and uploaded a photo of it saying she put it into the rubbish bin to avoid major problems.

“It is very heavy, but very heavy, to be in the sea swimming and to find a syringe with blood. A little education and respect,” she tweeted.