Parc de la Mar renovation project. 01-07-2020 Ajuntament de Palma

Parc de la Mar in front of Palma Cathedral is being reformed and modernised to the tune of 1 million euros.

The area is a magnet for tourists and residents, a much used venue for a host of events and a popular meeting point for cruise ship passengers, friends and families.

Infrastructure Councillor, Angelica Pastor, says the area will be completely redesigned in various phases.

“We want to improve the appearance of the area surrounding two of the city’s most emblematic and most popular monuments, the Cathedral and the Murada Wall,” she said.

All of the current infrastructure will be replaced, from lighting to public toilets, to create a safer and more accessible area that blends in perfectly with the surrounding environment, which will eventually include the new naval museum which is under construction in the old port.

The total budget for phase one is 955,414 euros which will be paid for with Tourist Tax money.

Parc de la Mar was built 35 years ago and much of the 6,000 square metres of paving desperately needs to be replaced.

The project will begin in the first quarter of 2021 and is expected to take 18 months to complete.

Parc de la Mar is a hive of activity during the summer with beer festivals, an outdoor cinema, sporting events, police and military displays and artisan markets, but because of the coronavirus pandemic most of the events schedule for this summer have been cancelled or postponed until Autumn.