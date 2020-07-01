Tagomago Island, Spain 03-03-2020 Youtube: Vladi Private Islands

Shares:

A for sale sign has just been slapped on the luxurious private island of Tagomago, which is just a hop, skip and a jump from party central in Ibiza, but far enough away to enjoy the exclusive splendour of the Mediterranean.

Tagomago means "Rock Mago" and it’s named after Mago Barca, a Carthaginian General who went to battle against Rome during the Second Punic War from 218-201 BC. He also fought alongside his brother Hasdrubal in Spain, invaded Italy with his other brother Hannibal and attacked the Balearic Islands. Mahón in Minorca is named after Mago Barca.

There are only three buildings on Tagomago, a mansion, a beach bar and a lighthouse.

The old Can Domingo house has been turned into a stunning, sophisticated mansion with state of the art technology, a professional kitchen, spacious lounge and dining room and floor-to-ceiling windows with breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea and nearby Ibizan coastline.

All 5 double bedrooms have luxurious ensuite bathrooms and the master has a custom designed walk-in closet.

The property comes with a saltwater pool, outdoor whirlpool, steam bath, sauna, helicopter pad, private jetty, mooring, staff quarters and so much more.

Tagomago’s crystal clear, turquoise waters are packed full with amberjacks, bream, barracudas, dolphins and other sea creatures, making it a dream destination for divers and there’s also plenty of coves and cliffs to explore.

It’s a favourite destination for VIPs and Cristiano Ronaldo, Justin Timberlake, Ronnie Wood and Liz Hurley have all stayed there.

The price tag for your very own Island is an eye-watering 150 million euros.