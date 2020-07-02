La Sau, Palma. 29-06-2020 Pixabay

Palma Cathedral and the Museu d'Art Sacre de Mallorca, or MASM, reopened their doors on Wednesday, July 1, for the first time since the State of Emergency was decreed in March.

To comply with the coronavirus health and safety protocols La Seu has established new routes, to minimise the risk of congestion, which means all visitors will move in a counterclockwise direction. There will be no audio guide service and the hand brochures have been replaced with QR codes which can be accessed via mobile phones.

At the entrance to the Cathedral and MASM, Security Personnel will take the temperature of each visitor and anyone with a result that's higher than 37.2°C will not be allowed to enter.

Face masks and social distancing are mandatory and hydroalcoholic gel dispensers are available at the entrance.

Personalised Visits

A guided tour program is available for those who would like more in depth information about the historical and cultural heritage of La Seu, which will include various themes; space, reform and artistic style.

Four visits will be available each month, on Wednesdays at 1100 in Catalan and at 1200 in Spanish.

Each visit will have a maximum of 20 participants and tickets cost €5. To buy them log on to https://catedraldemallorca.org. All proceeds will go towards the conservation and maintenance of the Cathedral.

Guided Tours in July

Guided tours which include the Santísimo chapel are available on July 8; Funeral World on July 15; the Musical iconography of La Seu on July 22 and Gaudí's liturgical reform on July 29.

The Museu d'Art Sacre also has guided tours for a maximum of 15 participants at 10.30 in Catalan and at 12.00 in Spanish. Tickets cost €5 and can also be purchased online at the Cathedral's website.

Visitors can view the Permanent Exhibition on July 10; Discover the MASM as a family on July 23 and the Temporary Exhibition on July 24.